Sports

June 26, 2017 6:13 PM

Rockies place Gonzalez, Anderson on 10-day disabled list

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez has gone on the 10-day disabled with a strained right shoulder that had kept him out the past three games.

Manager Bud Black said Monday, ahead of the series opener against the Giants, that neither the training staff nor Gonzalez were sure he would even be ready by the start of a weekend series Friday at Arizona, so this was the best decision. Gonzalez is expected to return next Monday.

Colorado also placed lefty starter Tyler Anderson on the DL with inflammation in the back of his left knee near the hamstring. He felt it during his Sunday start at Dodger Stadium in what had been described as a cramp, but the Rockies thought that could become a strain and made the precautionary move to shut him down.

The Rockies recalled right-hander Jairo Díaz from Triple-A Albuquerque and activated righty Chad Qualls from the DL.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos