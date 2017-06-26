Sports

June 26, 2017 6:15 PM

Indians manager Francona leaves game after not feeling well

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Indians manager Terry Francona has left Cleveland's game against the Texas Rangers because he isn't feeling well.

The team says that Francona will not return to Monday's game, but has given no other details.

Francona spoke at his usual press availability before the game and presented Rangers first baseman and former Indian Mike Napoli with his American League Championship ring in a ceremony about 10 minutes before first pitch, but bench coach Brad Mills removed starter Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning. It's not clear when Francona left.

Francona was hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. He underwent a battery of tests and was released a few hours later. Francona returned to work the following night.

The 57-year-old Francona missed a game last season in August after experiencing chest pains.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos