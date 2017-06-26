Sports

June 26, 2017 10:39 PM

Commission nominates 3 lawyers for vacant Kentucky judgeship

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

A panel has nominated three people for a vacant judgeship in Kentucky.

The Administrative Office of the Courts said the Judicial Nominating Commission announced the nominees Monday. The vacancy is in the 1st Division of the circuit court judgeship in Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties.

The three nominees are attorneys Jeremy Michael Mattox, Damon Loyd Preston and Perry Thomas Ryan, all of Georgetown.

Mattox is in private practice in Georgetown, Preston is the state's deputy public advocate and Ryan is an assistant attorney general.

The vacancy was created when Judge Robert G. Johnson was appointed to the Court of Appeals earlier this year.

The commission chooses the nominees and submits them to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

