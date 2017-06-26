Sports

West Virginia to open men's basketball season in Germany

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia will open the 2017-18 men's basketball season against Texas A&M in Germany.

WVU announced the non-conference portion of its schedule Monday. The Mountaineers and Aggies will meet Nov. 10 in the Armed Forces Classic in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany.

Among the Mountaineers' home games are Dec. 5 against Virginia and Jan. 27 against Kentucky in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

WVU's home opener is Nov. 15 against American. Other home non-conference games are against Morgan State, Long Beach State, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Coppin State and Fordham.

The Mountaineers will play three games in the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in late November. WVU also plays at former Big East rival Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

The Big 12 portion of the schedule will be announced later this summer.

