With a year to go, Russia's World Cup faces challenges

FILE In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 file photo, spectators sit in the stands during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. After years of controversy, Russian officials think their World Cup has weathered the storm. Questions have receded over the legitimacy of the 2010 vote that gave Russia the tournament, the stadiums are either finished or nearing completion, and the Confederations Cup is going smoothly. AP Photo