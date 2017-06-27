Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR
KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Olympia Fields, Ill.
Course: Olympia Fields CC. Yardage: 6,588. Par: 71.
Purse: $3.5 million (First prize: $525,000).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.
Last week: So Yeon Ryu won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
LPGA money leader: So Yeon Ryu.
Notes: This is the third year the PGA of America has run the event. It previously was held at Westchester and Sahalee. ... Ryu went to No. 1 in the world with her victory last week in Arkansas, the third player to reach No. 1 this year. ... Ryu's victory ended 16 consecutive weeks without a multiple winner. She previously won the ANA Inspiration. ... Jim Furyk won the U.S. Open at Olympia Fields in 2003. Other majors champions at Olympia Fields were Jerry Barber (1961 PGA Championship), Johnny Farrell (1928 U.S. Open) and Walter Hagen (1925 PGA Championship). ... Ryu became the first LPGA player to cross $1 million for the year. Lexi Thompson is $410 short of that mark. ... Michelle Wie has three straight top 5s and has earned $326,336 to move up to No. 8 on the money list and to No. 7 in the Solheim Cup standings. ... Thompson, Ryu and Inbee Park are separated by 0.137 in scoring average. Thompson leads at 68.81.
Next week: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
PGA TOUR
QUICKEN LOANS NATIONAL
Site: Potomac, Md.
Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Yardage: 7,107. Par: 70.
Purse: $7.1 million (First prize: $1,278,000).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Billy Hurley III.
Last week: Jordan Spieth won the Travelers Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Notes: This is the first of two straight PGA Tour events that will offer four spots to the British Open for players not already exempt provided they finish among the top 12. ... Rickie Fowler is the only player from the top 10 in the world. ... This is the fourth golf course to host the Quicken Loans National after Congressional, Aronomink and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. ... The TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm previously hosted the Kemper Open for all but one year from 1987 to 2006. Ben Curtis was the most recent winner. ... The course was redesigned in 2007. ... With his victory last week, Jordan Spieth became the 28th player in PGA Tour history to surpass $30 million in career earnings. ... Tiger Woods, who is seeking inpatient treatment to manage his prescribed medication, is the tournament host. He will not be at the course this week. Woods has played six times in the previous 10 years because of injuries. ... Fowler has a corporate endorsement with Quicken Loans. ... Jon Rahm, who tied for third in his pro debut last year at the Quicken Loans National, is playing in the French Open this week.
Next week: Greenbrier Classic.
UNITED STATE GOLF ASSOCIATION
U.S. SENIOR OPEN
Site: Peabody, Mass.
Course: Salem CC. Yardage: 6,815. Par: 70.
Purse: $3.75 million (First prize: $675,000).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. (FS1); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (Fox Sports).
Defending champion: Gene Sauers.
Last week: Fred Couples won the American Family Insurance Open.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Notes: The U.S. Senior Open returns to Salem Country Club for the second time. Bruce Fleisher won in 2001. ... Steve Stricker elected to withdraw because of a busy playing schedule. He has played six times in the last seven weeks, including a major on each tour. That does not include the 36-hole qualifier he won to get into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. ... Salem hosted the U.S. Women's Open twice. Babe Didrikson Zaharias won by 12 shots over Betty Hicks in 1954, and Hollis Stacy won by one shot over Rosie Jones in 1984. ... Don Pooley in 2002 is the last sectional qualifier to win the U.S. Senior Open. ... Fred Couples won for the 13th time on the PGA Tour Champions last week. He had 15 victories on the PGA Tour. ... John Daly, who withdrew because of a shoulder injury, is the only player on the PGA Tour Champions averaging over 300 yards in driving distance. ... The seniors have next week off before playing their fourth major of the year.
Next tournament: Constellation Senior Players Championship on July 13-16.
EUROPEAN TOUR
HNA FRENCH OPEN
Site: Guyancourt, France.
Course: Le Golf National. Yardage: 7,249. Par: 81.
Purse: $7 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Thongchai Jaidee.
Last week: Andres Romero won the BMW International Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Sergio Garcia.
Notes: This is the first of of three straight Rolex Series events that have a $7 million purse. ... Le Golf National will host the Ryder Cup in 2018. ... Jon Rahm of Spain is playing his first regular European Tour event. ... Six players from Europe's most recent Ryder Cup team are at the French Open. ... Rory McIlroy is not playing this week. He is the tournament host next week at the Irish Open. ... Russell Knox is playing three of the next four weeks in Europe, with a vacation to Italy the week of the Irish Open. ... The French Open was first played in 1906, won by Arnaud Massy. He won the British Open the following year. The first American to win the French Open was Walter Hagen in 1920. Byron Nelson won in 1955. ... One spectator will be chosen in the opening round to receive four tickets to all competition days at the Ryder Cup next year.
Next week: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
WEB.COM TOUR
NASHVILLE GOLF OPEN
Site: Nashville, Tenn.
Course: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club. Yardage: 7,563. Par: 72.
Purse: $550,000 (First prize: $99,000).
Television: None.
Defending champion: James Driscoll.
Last week: Adam Schenk won the Lincoln Land Charity Championship.
Money leader: Stephan Jaeger.
Next week: Lecom Health Challenge
OTHER TOURS
MEN
WOMEN:
