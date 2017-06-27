Sports

Italy goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu leaves PSG for Torino

Italy goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has been released by Paris Saint-Germain and will join Serie A club Torino.

PSG says it has reached a deal with Sirigu to terminate his contract, which ran until June 2018. PSG says the 30-year-old Italy international signed a deal with Torino on Tuesday.

Sirigu, who joined the Parisian club in 2011, won four French league titles, three League Cups and two French Cups with PSG. He played on loan at Sevilla and Osasuna this season after being pushed back down the pecking order at PSG by Kevin Trapp.

