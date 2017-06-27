Sports

June 27, 2017 11:03 AM

Bulls: No decision yet on Rondo's future with team

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The Chicago Bulls are not ready to say whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson says that "is still to be determined." The Bulls can pay Rondo $13.4 million or buy him out for $3 million by Friday's deadline.

Paxson spoke Tuesday during a news conference to introduce newcomers Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and rookie Lauri Markkanen, who were acquired from Minnesota for Jimmy Butler on draft night. The Bulls were planning to meet Tuesday with Rondo's agent Bill Duffy, who represents LaVine.

Paxson also says a buyout on Dwyane Wade after he exercised his $23.8 million option "has not been broached." Paxson says the Bulls, at least for now, assume Wade will play for Chicago.

