Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo
Sports

June 27, 2017 7:17 PM

Votto homers as Reds beat Brewers 8-6

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping the last-place Cincinnati Reds top the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez also connected for Cincinnati, which scored its most runs in 19 games since Scooter Gennett hit four homers in its 13-1 win over St. Louis on June 6.

Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun returned after missing 31 games with a strained left calf, but the NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the third time in four games. Braun went 1 for 5 with a double.

  Comments  

