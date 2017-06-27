Connecticut Sun will celebrate their 15th season on Thursday

FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, Mitchell Etess, CEO of the Connecticut Sun, looks up at the scoreboard during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever in Uncasville, Conn. It's been 15 years since the Sun joined the WNBA and right from the start, Etess knew the team could be prosperous on and off the court. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo