Davis Cup and Fed Cup to stage finals together from 2018

FILE - This is a Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 file photo of the Czech Republic team captain Petr Pala, center, and players hold the trophy after their victory against France, during the Fed Cup final in Strasbourg, eastern France. The Davis Cup and Fed Cup are planning to combine forces into a World Cup of Tennis. A three-year deal starting in 2018 to combine the events was announced Wednesday June 28, 2017, by the International Tennis Federation. The changes still need to be approved at the federation’s annual general meeting in August in Vietnam. AP Photo