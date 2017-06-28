Cal-State Seniors Open back in Modesto

Starting October 1st and ending November 19, the California State Senior Open Championships will be in Modesto with the team event to be held at Yosemite Lanes and doubles/singles at McHenry Bowl.
Open to all USBC bowlers who are 50 and over. The events include four-person teams in two division, doubles, singles, and all-events in three divisions. Your division depends on your average. This tournament sells out fast; get your registration in with a $100 deposit to hold your spot. Entry forms are available at Bellevue Bowl.
Shooting stars
Larry Valenti Jr. rolled another perfect game with a 787 series. Corey Phillips finished with a 277 for a 753 series and his son Trevor a 267 for a 679 series. Stephanie Thompson is still hot as she rolled a 649 series, Isaac Smith with a 148 average rolled a outstanding 274 game. All these scores were rolled in the Tuesday & Thursday night Jubilee leagues.
Special ball deals at the regional
If you’re are looking for a new ball, now could be the time to get it at Yosemite Lanes. There is a special going on during their PBA Western Regional's on Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1. They are offering the Hammer Gauntlet or Columbia Nitrous at prices which include your entry fee. If you are interested in checking out these balls, call Wayne Garber at (209) 524-9161.
Haugen Jr. takes U.S. Senior Open
Reports from the California Bowling News had PBA50 tour rookie Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, a five time winner on the PBA tour, winning the Suncoast PBA50 Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm recently. It was his first PBA’s tour for players 50 and over as he defeated Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y.
The win was worth $10,00 for Haugen and $6,000 for LeClair. Haugen will be at Yosemite Lanes for the 12th Annual Vanessa Brown Homes PBA Western Regional this coming weekend. He will be rolling in the pro-am no-tap on Friday and Saturday. There is still time to register for the pro-am. Entry forms are at Bellevue Bowl or call Garber at (209) 524-9161.
Scotch doubles coming up
The yearly Scotch Doubles Tournament hosted by the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club is next Sunday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m. Doubles teams shall consist of current USBC members, men, women, or mixed. You will use your 2016-17 composite average.
Entry fee is $24 per bowler. In the scotch doubles, one bowler rolls the first ball, and the other bowls the second (trying to pick up the spare if left). If the first bowler rolls a strike, positions switch. Sounds like fun. They had a great turnout last year.
Black Oak No-Tap
The monthly senior 9-pin no-tap will be held at Black Oak Lanes on Friday, July 7 with a 1:30 start. This no-tap is a pre-paid tournament, if your 're interested in rolling that Friday; contact Jeff Hurley, tournament director at (209) 928-9437 to reserve a spot. Hurley can take your information right over the phone for the no-tap.
Remember when
In April 1978 the Merced/Atwater Bowling News reported that the following scores were rolled at Century Bowl in Merced. Bill Murphy a 257 game/648 series, Jonnie Nunes a 212, Barbara Carbanero a 230, Asako Nakamura converted the 3-10 split, Julie Acosta converted the 4-6 split, Nick Puglizivich had a beautiful 278 game, Carol Franks a 215, Jack Daniel a 214, Barbara McLane a 200, Billie Holzer a 222. Betty Brown put together 8 strikes in a row and shot a beautiful 267.
