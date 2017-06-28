Sports

June 28, 2017 6:11 PM

Cubs' Bryant leaves with injury against Nationals

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent right ankle injury.

Bryant, steps away from the third base bag in foul territory, camped under a pop-up off the bat of Nationals catcher Matt Wieters. He drifted slightly back toward the third base line when making the catch. In the process, Bryant clipped the base with his right foot.

He immediately grimaced and began walking gingerly. The Cubs' training staff tended to Bryant and helped him off the field. Jeimer Candelario replaced the Cubs second-place hitter with two outs in the inning and Chicago trailing 7-3.

Bryant went 2 for 3 against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. He is batting .264 with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos