Sports

June 28, 2017 7:40 PM

White Sox manager Rick Renteria gets ejected again

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been ejected for the third time in six games after getting tossed against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Renteria got thrown out in the sixth inning when he went to the mound to talk to reliever Jake Petricka after the pitcher gave up back-to-back RBI doubles to Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes. Renteria had words with plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and quickly got tossed.

The ejection was his fifth this season and 11th of his career.

Petricka was also tossed by Wendelstedt when he walked off the mound at the end of the five-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos