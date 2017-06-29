Murray withdraws from another exhibition with sore hip

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 9, 2017, Britain's Andy Murray in action against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. Britain's top ranked Andy Murray has pulled out of another exhibition match scheduled for Friday June 30, ahead of the upcoming Wimbledon championships, because of a sore hip, it is announced Thursday June 29, 2017. Michel Euler, FILE AP Photo