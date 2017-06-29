Sports

June 29, 2017 6:27 AM

French police raid Paris Saint-Germain facilities

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer
PARIS

French police raided Paris Saint-Germain's soccer academy on Thursday, acting on a request from the body responsible for collecting taxes.

A person with knowledge of the case, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, told The Associated Press that police officials searched the facilities for about an hour.

According to the same person, the investigation is targeting several contractor firms linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

The URSSAF, the agency for collecting and distributing social security contributions, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In a separate case last month, police investigating suspected tax fraud linked to the soccer industry raided PSG headquarters and the homes of players Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.

The national financial prosecutor's office opened an investigation in December after "football leaks" reports allegedly detailed tax arrangements by top players, coaches and clubs.

