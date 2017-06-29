Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Donald Young of the United States at the AEGON International tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England Thursday June 29, 2017.
Sports

June 29, 2017 6:33 AM

Novak Djokovic advances to semifinals at Eastbourne

The Associated Press
EASTBOURNE, England

Novak Djokovic converted his fourth match point to beat Donald Young 6-2, 7-6 (9) Thursday and advance to the semifinals at the Eastbourne International.

The top-seeded Djokovic saved two set points, on Young's serve at 5-4 and on his own serve in the tiebreaker, and clinched victory with a return winner.

Djokovic will play either fourth-seeded Steve Johnson or Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament on England's south coast.

Johnson and Medvedev were among the second-round winners Thursday, along with second-seeded Gael Monfils, third-seeded John Isner, Richard Gasquet and Bernard Tomic.

Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarterfinals in the women's tournament.

