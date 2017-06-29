WIMBLEDON '17: Roger Federer seeks record 8th championship

FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. Wawrinka won at the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the U.S. Open in 2016, but never made it past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Michel Euler, File AP Photo