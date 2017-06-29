Booms, busts in NHL free agency during salary cap era

FILE - In this March 12, 2017, file photo, Edmonton Oilers left wing Milan Lucic celebrates a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta. When the puck drops on NHL free agency Saturday, some teams will hit and some will miss. It happens every summer. The Oilers signed Lucic to a seven-season, $42 million contract a year ago and he panned out, helping the franchise reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jason Franson