Top men's players get tough quarterfinal draws at Wimbledon

FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, in a tennis match at the Miami Open, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Federer extended his record with an 18th major championship in Australia, opened the year 19-1, took some time off and then won a grass title at Halle, Germany. With defending champion Andy Murray off-form this season, Federer is a popular pick to win Wimbledon for what would be a record eighth time. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo