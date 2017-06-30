Sports

June 30, 2017 3:16 AM

Parker to make 2nd defense of WBO heavyweight title vs Fury

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England

Joseph Parker will make the second defense of his WBO heavyweight title against Hughie Fury in Manchester on Sept. 23.

The boxers' promoters announced the fight on Friday.

They were scheduled to fight in Parker's home country of New Zealand on May 6 but Fury pulled out because of a back injury. Parker beat Fury's late replacement, Razvan Conjanu, in a unanimous decision to extend his 100 percent record to 23 wins.

Fury, who is the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has won all 20 of his professional fights, 10 by knockout.

The fight will be staged at Manchester Arena.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos