Germany's Angelique Kerber in action against Great Britain's Johanna Konta during day seven of the International tennis at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, southern England, Thursday June 29, 2017.
Sports

June 30, 2017 3:25 AM

Konta out of Eastbourne semifinals because of injury

The Associated Press
EASTBOURNE, England

Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the semifinals of the Eastbourne International with a spine injury, just three days before the start of Wimbledon.

The seventh-ranked Konta was to play Karolina Pliskova, who now gets a bye to the final. The other semifinal match is between Caroline Wozniacki and Heather Watson.

British Tennis announced the withdrawal of Konta on Friday, saying she had a "thoracic spine injury." It didn't say if she would be able to play at Wimbledon, where she is seeded No. 6.

Konta had a hard fall near the end of her 6-3, 6-4 win over Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

