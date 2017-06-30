FILE - In this March 29, 2017 file photo Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, right, of Russia, passes the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. The Washington Capitals have re-signed Orlov to a $30.6 million, six-year deal.
Sports

June 30, 2017 7:59 AM

Capitals' Dmitry Orlov signs $30.6 million, 6-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
ARLINGTON, Va.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a $30.6 million, six-year deal.

Orlov will count $5.1 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Friday.

The 25-year-old Russian was the Capitals' most improved player last season. He had six goals, a career-high 27 assists and 33 points in 82 games after missing the entire 2014-15 season with a wrist injury.

MacLellan said re-signing Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer was his top offseason priority — all were restricted free agents. Last week he re-signed pending unrestricted winger T.J. Oshie to a $46 million, eight-year deal.

