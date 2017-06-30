Sports

June 30, 2017 9:19 PM

AP Source: Tony Snell agrees on 4-year deal with Bucks

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation says Tony Snell has agreed on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $46 million to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the first moves that came when the NBA's free-agency window officially opened.

The fourth year of the deal is a player option and comes with $44 million guaranteed, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the league's moratorium preventing signings until July 6.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Snell started 80 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 8.5 points and shooting 45 percent from the field — both career bests. He spent his first three seasons with Chicago, playing mostly in a reserve role.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos