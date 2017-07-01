After Pelicans lock down Holiday, focus turns to Cousins

FILE - In this March 5, 2017 file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Point guards are cashing in so far in NBA free agency, teams have already paid nearly a half-billion dollars in commitments to five and Day 1 is still a long way from complete. Holiday is among the early cashers-in and has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo