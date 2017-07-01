Sports

July 01, 2017 1:31 PM

Minnesota Wild announce 6 free-agent signings

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Minnesota Wild have three new defensemen and three new forwards.

Forwards Landon Ferraro and Cal O'Reilly signed two-year contracts Saturday and will be paid $700,000 if they're playing in the NHL and $375,000 if playing in the AHL. Forward Kyle Rau agreed to a one-year contract for $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. Rau played 24 games last year with the Florida Panthers.

Meanwhile, defenseman Kyle Quincey signed a one-year contract for $1.25 million. He played with the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

Defensemen Alex Grant and Ryan Murphy signed one-year contracts. Grant and Murphy will earn $700,000 in the NHL and $300,000 and $350,000 respectively in the AHL.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos