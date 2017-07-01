Chella Choi, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Olympia Fields, Ill.
Chella Choi, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Olympia Fields, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo
Sports

July 01, 2017 3:20 PM

Choi, Kang tied for lead at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.

When the wind picked up in the afternoon and the sun beat down on Olympia Fields, Chella Choi delivered a smart, steady performance.

The kind that wins major championships.

Choi shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead with Danielle Kang heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Kang birdied No. 18 to join Choi at 10 under, setting up a final pairing of two players looking for their first major title.

Jiyai Shin rocketed up the leaderboard with a 64, the best round of the day and good enough for third all by herself at 8 under. Defending champion Brooke Henderson was another stroke back after a 69.

