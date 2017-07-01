Mason, Elliott cash in on robust free agent goalie market

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason tracks the incoming puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Philadelphia. There were only a handful of openings for starters or in platoon situations, making the free agency process plenty stressful for him and his goaltending counterparts around the NHL. Even in this climate, the goaltending market was robust on the first day of free agency as Briant Elliott signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia, Mason with Winnipeg and Ryan Miller with Anaheim. Tom Mihalek, File AP Photo