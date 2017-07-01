Sports

July 01, 2017 4:48 PM

Lingmerth struggles but maintains lead at Quicken Loans

By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer
POTOMAC, Md.

David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to stay in the lead at the Quicken Loans National.

The 29-year-old Swede shot a 3-over 73 on Saturday after starting the tournament with two consecutive 65s. That was enough to maintain a one-shot lead at tough TPC Potomac.

Lingmerth's three-day total of 7-under 203 was one better than Daniel Summerhays, who played solidly from tee to green but couldn't get many putts to fall. He shot 70.

Spencer Levin, who teed off two hours ahead of Lingmerth, was third at 5 under after the best round of the day, a 65.

There was little wind Saturday, and the greens were softened by a thunderstorm that caused a 90-minute delay, but TPC Potomac played as difficult as ever.

