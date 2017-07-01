Sports

July 01, 2017 6:35 PM

Cavaliers sign veteran point guard Jose Calderon

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract with veteran Jose Calderon to back up All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Calderon's agency, Priority Sports, confirmed the deal Saturday on Twitter, and a person with knowledge of the details says it's for the veteran's minimum, about $2.3 million in Calderon's case. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday, when the NBA's moratorium ends.

The Cavaliers struggled to find a replacement for Matthew Dellavedova after he left for the Milwaukee Bucks last summer. They tried rookie Kay Felder as Irving's backup and signed veteran Deron Williams later in the season.

Calderon played for the Lakers and Atlanta last season, his 12th in the NBA. The 35-year-old Spanish native has averaged 9.6 points and 6.2 assists in 789 games.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos