Teiru Kinoshita of Japan, in silver shorts, is on the floor after being knocked down by Jerwin Ancajas, in red shorts, of the Philippines during their IBF World Junior Bantamweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Tertius Pickard AP Photo
July 01, 2017 9:36 PM

Ancajas stops Kinoshita for IBF junior bantamweight title

BRISBANE, Australia

Jerwin Ancajas stopped Teiru Kinoshita in the seventh round to win the IBF junior bantamweight title Sunday on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title defense against Jeff Horn.

Ancajas, a Filipino who fights out of Pacquiao's promotions company, entered the bout with 13 straight wins since his only professional loss in 2012.

He claimed the IBF super flyweight world title with a win over McJoe Arroyo last September and defended it for the first time with a knockout win over Jose Alfredo Rodriguez in January.

Kinoshita was bleeding from a cut above his right eye and the referee stopped the fight when Ancajas ripped a right into his stomach and sent the Japanese boxer to the canvas.

