July 02, 2017 12:17 PM

Verlander's streak ends after 331 games with a strikeout

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Justin Verlander's streak of 331 games with at least one strikeout ended Sunday when he was knocked out of Detroit's matchup against Cleveland in the fourth inning.

Verlander was tied with Curt Schilling for the sixth-longest streak since 1913. He had not gone without a strikeout since April 28, 2007, when he lasted only three innings against Minnesota.

The Indians scored two runs off Verlander in the second, then two more in the third. He was removed with one out in the fourth, after an RBI single by Edwin Encarnacion, who had been 3 for 31 off Verlander before that hit.

Jose Ramirez, the first batter after Verlander's exit, hit a three-run homer, leaving the Detroit starter charged with seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

