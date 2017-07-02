Sports

July 02, 2017 1:54 PM

Oregon receiver Carrington suspended after his DUI arrest

The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore.

Oregon receiver Darren Carrington has been suspended from the team indefinitely after being arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Eugene police say Carrington was arrested after hitting a pole at a McDonald's restaurant at 3:15 a.m. Saturday. In addition to DUI, Carrington was also cited for careless driving and making an improper turn.

The senior was suspended by Oregon later Saturday. Shortly thereafter, Carrington posted a photo showing some of his Ducks teammates on Instagram , writing: "Thanks for everything I'll truly miss my brothers love y'all."

The 22-year-old Carrington is scheduled to appear in Eugene Municipal Court on July 21.

Last season, he caught 43 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns.

