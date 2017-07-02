Capitals sign Kuznetsov long term, trade Johansson to Devils

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2017 file photo shows Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov 92), of Russia, looking on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Washington. The Capitals have re-signed Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million, eight-year deal. Kuznetsov will count $7.8 million against the salary cap through the 2024-25 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the contract Sunday, July 2, 2017.