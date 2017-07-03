German defender Westermann joins Austria Vienna from Ajax

Sports

Former Germany international Heiko Westermann has joined Austria Vienna, shortly after Ajax announced it had terminated the defender's contract which ran through 2018.

Austria Vienna, runner-up in the domestic league last season, says the 33-year-old Westermann has signed a two-year contract.

Austria Vienna coach Thorsten Fink says "such an experienced player will improve our defense for sure. With his attitude and experience he will definitely be able to help our young team."

Last season Westermann played just four games for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie and two in its European campaign, which ended with defeat to Manchester United in the Europa League final. He previously played for Betis, Hamburg, Schalke, Bielefeld and Fuerth, and scored four goals in 27 matches for Germany from 2008-14.

