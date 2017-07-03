Sports

July 03, 2017 4:43 AM

Las Palmas names Manolo Marquez head coach

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spanish club Las Palmas says Manolo Marquez has agreed to become its new coach for next season.

Marquez, who has never coached a top-flight side, was in charge of Las Palmas' reserve team last season, helping it earn promotion to Spain's third-tier competition.

The club says that the 48-year-old Marquez will sign a one-year contract that includes an option for another year.

Las Palmas also says that former Spain midfielder Juan Carlos Valeron, who retired from playing in 2016, will be one of Marquez's assistant coaches.

Last season, Las Palmas finished in 14th place under coach Quique Setien, who left the Canary Islands club to take charge of Real Betis.

