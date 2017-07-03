AP PHOTOS: Athletes at times abstain from anthem in protest

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1968, file photo, extending gloved hands skyward in racial protest, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos stare downward during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze medal in the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at left. Smith and Carlos each wore a black glove and raised a fist in the air during the medal ceremony as a sign of solidarity with those fighting for greater equality, which some dubbed as radical and an endorsement of the black power movement. File AP Photo