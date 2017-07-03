Dom Dwyer and Sydney Leroux live out soccer's American Dream

In this photo provided by Sporting Kansas City and taken March 16, 2017, from left to right, Dom Dwyer, infant son Cassius and wife Sydney Leroux gather for Dwyer’s naturalization ceremony at Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo. Dwyer and Leroux are the first husband and wife duo to each score for the U.S. national soccer team. Sporting Kansas City via AP Olivia Brestal