July 04, 2017 3:56 AM

Argentina midfielder Ever Banega returns to Sevilla

The Associated Press
MADRID

Argentina midfielder Ever Banega has started his second stint with Spanish club Sevilla after signing a three-year contract.

Banega returns to Sevilla after one season at Inter Milan, where he scored six goals but made only 28 appearances.

The 29-year-old Banega helped Sevilla win back-to-back Europa League titles in 2015 and 2016.

"I spent two spectacular years here, achieving important things and the fans value that," Banega said on Monday after signing his contract. "I also place a lot of value on the fact that the club always left its door open to me."

Banega joins new coach and countryman Eduardo Berizzo at Sevilla.

Sevilla finished fourth in the league last season, earning a playoff spot for the Champions League group stage.

