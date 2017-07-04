McFadden's relatives among injured in Little Rock shooting

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Arlington, Texas. McFadden said his relatives were among the people injured in the shooting at a Little Rock nightclub. McFadden issued the statement Monday, July 3, 2017, after a Little Rock television station posted video that appeared to show the football star outside the club following the shooting. McFadden asked for privacy and did not release the medical conditions or any other details about his relatives. Brandon Wade, File AP Photo