Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Boone Logan, right, as catcher Yan Gomes, center, looks on in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Cleveland won 11- 8. Rick Osentoski AP Photo

Sports

July 04, 2017 2:10 PM

Indians' Francona in hospital, won't manage team Tuesday

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Indians manager Terry Francona has been admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests and will miss Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

Francona, 58, was hospitalized twice last month after becoming lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. He was fitted with a heart monitor last week and said at the time doctors had ruled out any serious health issues.

Indians president Chris Antonetti said Francona did not experience the symptoms again and the tests are being done to determine what's causing the issue.

Antonetti said Francona was at Progressive Field on Tuesday. He went through his pregame routine and swam in the indoor pool before going to the hospital.

Antonetti didn't know if Francona would spend the night at the hospital or when he would resume his managerial duties.

Francona was hospitalized following a June 13 game and returned the following night. He was admitted again during a June 26 game and missed the following night's contest. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains but was back the next day.

The Indians play three games against San Diego and will host Detroit for three games before the All-Star break. Francona is still scheduled to manage the American League team in the All-Star Game in Miami on July 11.

Bench coach Brad Mills will run the Indians in Francona's absence.

