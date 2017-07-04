Sports

July 04, 2017 4:48 PM

Coyotes sign former Capitals forward Latta

The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz.

The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Michael Latta to a one-year contract.

The two-way deal was announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Latta played in the AHL last season, notching five goals and 17 assists in 61 games with the Ontario Reign and Rockford IceHogs.

Latta has played 113 career NHL games, scoring four goals with 13 assists with the Washington Capitals. He has 43 goals and 80 assists in 244 AHL games.

Latta, of St. Clements, Ontario, was originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round of the 2009 draft.

