July 04, 2017 5:28 PM

5-1 shot Pee Wee Reese wins American Stakes at Santa Anita

The Associated Press
ARCADIA, Calif.

Pee Wee Reese won the $100,000 American Stakes by 1¾ lengths on closing day at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Joe Talamo, Pee Wee Reese ran a mile on turf in 1:32.26 and paid $12.40, $4.20 and $3 at 5-1 odds in the Grade 3 race Tuesday.

The 4-year-old colt is named for the 10-time All-Star shortstop who played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. Reese was a teammate of Jackie Robinson and in April his namesake colt won at Santa Anita on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier.

Pee Wee Reese has five wins and two seconds in nine career starts. The victory, worth $60,000, increased his career earnings to $259,990 for owner-breeder Nick Alexander.

It was Pee Wee Reese's first race against graded stakes competition. The colt was coming off a victory on turf in the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita on May 20 under trainer Phil D'Amato.

Om returned $2.80 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite. Alert Bay was third.

