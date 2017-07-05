Isner-Mahut plaque back at Wimbledon after 'refurbishment'

In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, people photograph a plaque at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. And the All England Club insists there is a very simple explanation for why the marker posted on a brick wall outside Court 18 - noting it was the site of John Isner's record-breaking 70-68 fifth-set victory over Nicolas Mahut in 2010 - was missing for a bit. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo