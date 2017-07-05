New York Rangers sign Desharnais, Fast to contracts

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' David Desharnais follows through on a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The New York Rangers have signed free-agent center David Desharnais to a one-year, $1 million contract. General manager Jeff Gorton announced the deal Wednesday, July 5, 2017. AP Photo