AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

NASCAR
MONSTER CUP
QUAKER STATE 400
Site: Sparta, Kentucky
Schedule: Friday, practice, 10 a.m. (NBCSN), practice, 1 p.m. (NBCSN); Friday, qualifying, 6:15 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: Kentucky Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).
Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps.
Last year: Brad Keselowski picked up his second straight win.
Last week: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. notched his second victory of 2017 at Daytona.
Fast facts: Stenhouse is the first driver to pick up his first two wins in the same season since Denny Hamlin won both Pocono races in 2006. ... Points leader Kyle Larson doesn't have a top-10 finish in Kentucky, but already has 10 this year. ... Still seeking his first win of 2017, Kyle Busch has a pair of victories at Kentucky. ... Keselowski has won three of the six Cup Series races at Kentucky.
Next race: Overton's 301, July 16, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
NASCAR
XFINITY
ALSCO 300
Site: Sparta, Kentucky.
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (final session on NBCSN); Friday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 8 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: Kentucky Speedway
Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.
Last year: Kyle Busch began a three-race streak of taking both the pole and the checkered flag.
Last race: William Byron won for the second week in a row.
Fast facts: Byron, 19, became the youngest series winner at Daytona in a 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports after rain postponed the race to Saturday. ... Ryan Blaney won his first race in the series at Kentucky in 2013, leading 96 of the 200 laps. He won again at Kentucky Speedway two years later.
Next race: Overton's 200, July 15, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
NASCAR
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
BUCKLE UP IN YOUR TRUCK 225
Site: Sparta, Kentucky.
Schedule: Wednesday, practice, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Thursday, qualifying, 5 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Track: Kentucky Speedway
Race distance: 225 miles, 150 laps.
Last year: William Byron won for the fourth time in 10 starts to open 2016.
Last race: John Hunter Nemecheck won his second consecutive race in Iowa.
Fast facts: Byron's win last year made Kyle Busch Motorsports the winningest Camping World Truck Series team in NASCAR history. The victory also secured him a spot in the series' inaugural Chase for the championship.
Next race: July 19, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
INDYCAR
IOWA CORN 300
Site: Newton, Iowa
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m. and 7:15 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 5:40 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, 0.894 miles)
Race distance: 268 miles, 300 laps.
Last year: Josef Newgarden led 282 laps in one of the most dominant victories in recent memory.
Last race: Scott Dixon won at Road America.
Fast facts: Ryan Hunter-Reay has been dominant at Iowa Speedway, winning in 2012, 2014 and 2015. ...Newgarden led all but 18 laps at Iowa last season in notching his only victory of 2016. ...Will Power has two wins and three poles so far this season, but he'll enter Iowa just sixth in the standings.
Next race: Honda Indy Toronto, July 16, Exhibition Place, Toronto.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
___
FORMULA ONE
AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX
Site: Spielberg, Austria.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 a.m., practice 8 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m., qualifying 8 a.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (CNBC)
Track: Red Bull Ring (circuit, 2.68 miles).
Race distance: 190.4 miles, 71 laps.
Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole.
Last race: Daniel Ricciardo won after starting 10th in Baku.
Fast facts: Austria was dropped from the F1 calendar in 1987 and 2003. But the Red Bull Ring was added back to the calendar in 2011 after a major redevelopment. ...Sebastian Vettel's lead over Hamilton is down to 14 points. Valterri Bottas is in third, 42 points behind Vettel.
Next race: British Grand Prix, July 16, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
___
NHRA
ROUTE 66 NATIONALS
Site: Elwood, Illinois.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.; Sunday, eliminations begin 1 p.m., finals, 5:37 p.m.
Track: Route 66 Raceway.
Last race: Steve Torrence won in Ohio.
Fast facts: Torrence made the most of the "Eastern Swing." He left Topeka in second place behind Leah Pritchett. But in four events, Torrence earned 380 points and moved into first place. Torrence currently leads Top Fuel by 50 points. ... Brittany Force went 9-3 in elimination rounds during her last four events.
Next race: Mile High NHRA Nationals, July 21-23, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colorado.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
___
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday and Saturday, FVP Platinum Battery Showdown, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Online: http://www.woosprint.com/
