500 Club Scotch Doubles this Sunday

Get your partner together for a fun day this Sunday. Your local women’s 500 club is hosting their annual Scotch Doubles Tournament at 1:30 p.m. at Bellevue Bowl. Doubles teams will consist of current USBC members, men, women, or mixed. You will be using your 2016-17 composite average as found in bowl.com.
Entry fee is $24 per bowler. In the scotch doubles, one bowler rolls the first ball, and the other bowler rolled the second ball (trying to pick up the spare if left). If the first bowlers rolls a strike, positions switch. Sounds like fun.
The club always has a big 50/50 raffle during the day. They had a great turnout last year. If you need a partner, give the tournament director LaDonna Stone a call at (209) 968-3272 to hook you up.
Shooting stars
Larry Valenti Jr. rolled another perfect game with a 787 series. Corey Phillips a 277 game and a 753 series. Trevor Phillips a 267 for a 679 series. Stephanie Thompson is still hot as she rolled a 649. Isacc Smith with a 148 average rolled an outstanding 274 game. Jesse Andrade a 269 game with a 721. All these scores were rolled in the Tuesday & Thursday night Jubilee leagues.
Haugen Jr. rolls in Pro-Am
A group of Merced/Atwater bowlers were rolling Friday afternoon at Yosemite Lanes for their Vanessa Brown Homes senior pro-am. They had the opportunity to bowl with a few regional PBA members. They rolled with lefty Jim Gordin, owner of Yosemite Lanes, a senior PBA50 player. They also rolled with another lefty in two-handed Will Garber an up and coming young regional player.
The highlight of the afternoon was they got to bowl with Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix who recently won the Suncoast PBA50 Senior U.S. Open in Las Vegas. In the three games he rolled a natural 299-300-300. He told me that he is on the PBA tour 200 days a year, a nice gentleman who represents bowling at its finest.
Regular No-Tap at McHenry
Mark Friday, July 14 for McHenry Bowl’s monthly senior 9-pin no-tap starting at 1 p.m., sign-ups at 12:30 p.m. The bowl has a pot luck lunch at noon. Entry fee is $15 and their are divisions for men and women in the high game pot and overall series.
6 gamer are doubles
Up next at Yosemite Lanes on Sunday, July 16 is their monthly scratch 6-gamer, this month it has changed to a doubles format. The doubles will be rolling on the Kegel Middle of the Road pattern of 39 feet. The event kicks off at noon with sign-ins at 11 a.m.
Remember when...
This little blurb is hard to believe. Keith Docherty’s sister sent thim a article that was printed in the Sun-Star Bowling News years ago.
“If your gal friend is named Betty and she suggest that you go bowling you’d best do a double take before you agree. She might beat the socks off you and that would be bad, indeed. Five gals-er ladies names Betty represented the Merced-Atwater Women’s Bowling Association at the Mid-State Women’s Bowling Tournament last weekend at Fresno. They placed eighth in the event. Can you think of five women with the same given name from the same area bowling on the same team? Then we might have a first here with this lineup from the Merced area of Betty Reiter, Betty Dart, Betty Brown, Betty Crum, and Betty Burks. If any of these gals ask us to bowl with 'em they'll be barking up the wrong tree. We're not about to be embarrassed. Are all Betty's good bowlers?”
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
