Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez and Domingo Santana celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 4-0.
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez and Domingo Santana celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 4-0. Morry Gash AP Photo
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez and Domingo Santana celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 4-0. Morry Gash AP Photo

Sports

July 05, 2017 7:40 PM

Garza, Broxton lift Brewers to sweep of Orioles

By ANDREW GRUMAN Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Matt Garza pitched into the seventh inning and Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 4-0 victory Wednesday night.

Garza scattered five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings for his first scoreless outing of the season.

Oliver Drake, Jared Hughes and Corey Knebel completed the shutout with 2 2/3 innings.

Garza (4-4) ran into trouble in the second inning after the Orioles loaded the bases with no outs. The veteran right-hander escaped by striking out Ruben Tejada and pitcher Jayson Aquino (1-2) before getting Seth Smith to fly out to right field.

An error by Orioles third baseman Manny Machado allowed Travis Shaw to score to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the second.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos