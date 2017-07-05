New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Houston.
New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Houston. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee
New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Houston. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee

Sports

July 05, 2017 9:26 PM

Yordy Reyna scores in 88th, Whitecaps beat NYC 3-2

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).

Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.

Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.

New York City FC had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos