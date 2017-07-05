Yordy Reyna scores in 88th, Whitecaps beat NYC 3-2

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted, center, watches as New York City FC's Maxime Chanot
4) and Frederic Brillant
Vancouver Whitecaps' Yordy Reyna, left, tries to move the ball past New York City FC's Alexander Callens during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Yordy Reyna moves the ball against New York City FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston reacts after New York City FC were awarded a penalty kick after he took down NYC's Tommy McNamara during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Yi-Chin Lee
Vancouver Whitecaps' Jordan Harvey celebrates his goal against New York City FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
New York City FC's David Villa scores against the Vancouver Whitecaps on a penalty kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
New York City FC's Tommy McNamara, back, reacts after a collision with Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston, not seen, as goalkeeper David Ousted covers up the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
New York City FC's Maxime Chanot celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
New York City FC's RJ Allen, left, and Maxime Chanot celebrate Chanot's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
New York City FC's Tommy McNamara
15) collides with Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted, as NYC's Maxime Chanot, right, takes the ball to score while Jake Nerwinski, left, and Tim Parker, back center, defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
New York City FC's Yangel Herrera, back, passes the ball past Vancouver Whitecaps' Tony Tchani during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero scores against New York City FC goalkeeper Eirik Johansen during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Jordan Harvey, left, and New York City FC's RJ Allen vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies waits for Tigres to take a corner kick during the second half of the second leg in a CONCACAF Champions League soccer semifinal in Vancouver, British Columbia. Davies was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp and immigrated to Canada when he was five. Now the 16-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder is the youngest national team player in Canada's history approaching the Gold Cup.
The Canadian Press via AP, File
Darryl Dyck
