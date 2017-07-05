For some summer players, 2 teams now means 2 chances at NBA

FILE - In this Sunday, March 19, 2017 file photo, Oregon guard Dylan Ennis, right, drives against Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews during the first half of a second-round game of the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Sacramento, Calif. There’s a handful of players who are getting to play for two NBA teams this summer, a grind which they hope pays off down the road. Trey McKinney Jones, Dylan Ennis and Naz Mitrou-Long are among those who played for one team in Orlando and Salt Lake City, and will switch jerseys once they get to the NBA’s biggest summer league in Las Vegas. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo